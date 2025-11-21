Themed event held to mark World Children's Day in Beijing
Guests and children attend an event themed "Step up for Climate, Light up Children's Future," held to mark World Children's Day, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Chinese diving athlete and world champion Chen Yuxi (C) attends an event themed "Step up for Climate, Light up Children's Future," held to mark World Children's Day, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Children attend an event themed "Step up for Climate, Light up Children's Future," held to mark World Children's Day, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Guests and children attend an event themed "Step up for Climate, Light up Children's Future," held to mark World Children's Day, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Amakobe Sande, representative of United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to China, attends an event themed "Step up for Climate, Light up Children's Future," held to mark World Children's Day, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Photos
