Culinary adventure in the Greater Bay Area: An Italian Gen Z's first taste of Cantonese cuisine
Sofia Sebastianelli, a Gen Z traveler from Italy raised on traditional pizza and pasta, traveled to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) at the end of last July to explore a region equally committed to culinary excellence.
Over the course of seven days, her journey from legendary delicacies to street food sparked a cross-cultural dialogue that reshaped her perception of what is "delicious."
Her adventure included tasting the "stone fish," where she met a legendary chef famous for turning potential toxins into delicacies. She also visited a Chaoshan hot pot restaurant to witness the "six-hour rule" in action — seeing beef meticulously sliced to perfection just hours after leaving the pasture.
"Vibrant, dazzling, delicious, challenging, surprising" — those are the words Sofia used to sum up her journey. "Here, I see more than just cooking; it's a form of cultural expression and emotional connection," she said.
How amazing is GBA cuisine? Join Sofia as she explores the region's authentic flavors in this episode of "Touching the Greater Bay Area."
