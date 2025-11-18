National Games to boost Greater Bay Area development, says Hong Kong sports chief

Xinhua) 09:57, November 18, 2025

SHENZHEN, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Timothy Fok Tsun-ting, president of the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, said on Monday that hosting the 15th National Games has mobilized all sectors of society and will give strong momentum to the development of China's Greater Bay Area.

"The National Games carries great significance. It is not only about the sports community staging an event, but the whole society is also involved. Hong Kong alone has more than 15,000 volunteers, and that is truly remarkable," Fok said.

"In the long run, the closer exchanges fostered by the National Games will provide a major boost to the development of the Greater Bay Area," he added.

Fok also noted that IOC President Kirsty Coventry praised the region's capacity to host major sporting events. "We have demonstrated that the Greater Bay Area is capable of hosting even larger international sports events in the future, and this is a goal we all share," he said.

In addition, the 79-year-old Hong Kong sports official spoke highly of Shenzhen's Guangming International Equestrian Center, where he presented medals on Monday, saying that the newly built, high-standard venue will help advance equestrian cooperation between Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland.

"The equestrian events of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games were held in Hong Kong, and people in Hong Kong have a strong affection for the sport. With such excellent facilities at the Guangming International Equestrian Center, Hong Kong athletes will also be able to make good use of them in the future," he said.

"Hong Kong has world-class expertise in horse management. Beyond equestrian sport, there is broad room for cooperation between Hong Kong and Guangdong in areas such as the horse industry and equine culture," Fok added.

