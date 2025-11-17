How China's Greater Bay Area connects people even closer through sports

MACAO, China, Nov. 17 (Xinhua)

MACAO, China, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- For sports enthusiast Yao Chengfu, a Shanxi native studying at the Macao University of Science and Technology, the 15th National Games has been a long-awaited celebration of sporting excellence and Greater Bay Area unity.

As the first comprehensive sports event co-hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, the ongoing National Games is making history in China's Greater Bay Area.

The 20-year-old sophomore Yao served as a volunteer for 3x3 basketball in Macao, providing services for participating teams while enjoying high-level basketball competitions during his off time.

"There were world-class table tennis and volleyball events held here, while the National Games has brought people's passion for sports to a peak," Yao said, reflecting on the sports culture he's witnessed during his campus life in Macao.

A die-hard fan of the Shanxi Loongs of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), Yao frequently traveled to Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Dongguan in south China's Guangdong Province to watch his home team's away matches last season.

"With facilitated custom clearance and convenient transportation, I just put on a Shanxi jersey and went to support my home team," Yao said.

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, Hong Kong-Macao shipping lines and China's high-speed railway system have made travel easier across the Bay Area and beyond.

That connectivity has been fully reflected at the Games. The 231.8-kilometer men's individual road cycling race became the first ever cross-boundary competition in the Games' 66-year history, traversing the three host regions across the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

Similarly, the Games' first cross-boundary marathon linked Shenzhen and Hong Kong, attracting 71 athletes including five from Hong Kong and one from Macao.

"The creative endeavors of the organizers manifested a strong willingness to tell fascinating stories of China's Greater Bay Area under the 'one country, two systems' framework," said Wang Qingwei, a professor at the Capital University of Physical Education and Sports.

Since the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge opened in 2018, over 93.4 million passengers and 19.5 million vehicles have traveled via the Zhuhai port, with average annual growth rates of 16 percent and 45 percent respectively, according to the authorities.

"It only takes less than two hours from Hong Kong to Zhongshan of Guangdong," said Xie Jiayao, an operator of Zhongshan International Baseball and Softball Center. "Team Hong Kong comes to have training every month. We have the same passion for sports."

Over the past two decades, Zhongshan has made concerted efforts to develop baseball and softball as its signature sports, with a growing number of related activities and training programs.

"The booming sports industry helped Zhongshan become a tourist resort. Many people from Hong Kong and Macao visited Zhongshan to watch baseball and softball games and had a taste of our local foods by the way," introduced Xie.

The center hosted the baseball and softball events of the National Games and served as a home field for Hong Kong players as well.

"We always come to Zhongshan for training. We improved our skills through communications with athletes and enthusiasts here in Zhongshan," said Hong Kong baseball player Fung Anson.

The 22-year-old was lifted by cheers from local fans and supporters from Hong Kong during the Games. "I am familiar with the venue and also Cantonese. I was really touched by the atmosphere," he said.

Cantonese is widely spoken across the Greater Bay Area. "Hearing fans cheering in Cantonese felt like being at home," Hong Kong paddler Wong Chun Ting noted during the table tennis competitions of the Games held at Macao's Galaxy Arena.

Table tennis, acknowledged as China's national sport, continues to connect communities. Former world No. 1 Zhu Yuling, who retired in 2021 due to illness, now represents Macao in international competitions.

"The enthusiasm for table tennis in Macao matches anywhere in China," the 30-year-old observed. "Children want to try, young talents train hard, and the public's passion for sports is remarkable."

Wang believes that the Games provides a platform for all three hosts to showcase their sporting culture and vitality, with far-reaching impact on the integrated development of the Greater Bay Area.

"I follow the news of the Games every day. Our country trusts us to host the event, which makes us feel a sense of belonging, then a sense of happiness," Macao resident Amoy said while watching the opening ceremony at Rua do Cunha.

"Sports is one of the best language to communicate," said Pun Weng Kun, director of the Macao Competition Area Preparatory Office for the Games. "The Greater Bay Area has accumulated valuable experience through the National Games, which will provide references for in-depth cooperation in broader fields."

