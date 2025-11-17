National Games to inject new possibilities into Greater Bay Area's development

Tong Siu Man from Hong Kong, a former outstanding athlete of Hong Kong rowing team, and Chu Ming Kun from Macao, a participant of China's 15th National Games, are two rowing coaches living in Guangdong. By the banks of the Tianmu River, they co-founded a rowing club with other partners. For years of promoting works, this niche sport has gained more attention among youth in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. They have successful held rowing invitational competitions for four times, which have attracted teams from Yale University, the University of Cambridge and so on. By this green river, they will keep telling the story of youth connection and shared growth in sports in the Greater Bay Area.

This November, for the first time, Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao have joined hands to host China's premier multi-sport event, the 15th National Games. An estimated 6,000 athletes from the mainland are expected compete in Hong Kong and Macao, while more than 3,000 from the two SARs are scheduled to travel to the mainland. The Games underscores enhanced cross-border mobility and closer ties. And it is believed to have the potential to further help connect resources and inject new possibilities into the Greater Bay Area's development.

Wong Wan Yiu is a renowned cyclist from Hong Kong. After retiring, she co-founded a bike park in Shenzhen with her partners to promote cycling. She noticed that more and more people from Hong Kong have joined her club since the cross-boundary coordination are getting closer.

