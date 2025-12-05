Touching the Greater Bay Area: American college student meets China's humanoid robots
American college student Nicholas Edward Pfannkuche, visiting China's Greater Bay Area for the first time, got up close with humanoid robots amid China's booming robotics market. He was impressed by the cutting-edge technology and its potential to improve daily life.
"This is the first time I've interacted with humanoid robots, and I found many of their movements surprisingly hard for me to mimic accurately," Nicholas said. "Getting to feel it firsthand is really fun — it's completely different from watching them on screen."
In the future, he hopes the technology will continue to advance, enabling humanoid robots to integrate into daily life as reliable assistants. He added, "It's as heartwarming as witnessing a baby take their first steps."
