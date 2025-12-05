Expats glimpse the future in Shenzhen

09:06, December 05, 2025 By Lin Min ( Chinadaily.com.cn

As a Special Economic Zone initially tasked with blazing a trail toward modernizing an underdeveloped country, Shenzhen once set its sights on global cities like Singapore, New York, and Tokyo, among others, as models for urban planning and the modernization of its industries and economy at large. In just four decades, Shenzhen has grown from a fishing village into a high-tech hub — becoming a window into the future for international visitors and the expats living in the city.

"No city in world history has grown with the speed of Shenzhen," Erik Solheim, former head of the United Nations Environment Programme, said on X on Nov 3. "From a fishing village to an 18 million population metropolis in 45 years. Incredibly, it's also an extremely green, high-tech and people-friendly city."

The post drew responses from others sharing their experiences watching Shenzhen's growth into a megacity.

"I have written about the same before — I was there in 2000 — most of the growth happened in the last 25 years," Ole H. Sanne, who identifies himself as Head Commercial at Allianz Bulk CFR8, in a comment under Solheim's post. "I quoted it as 'the first city to reach 20 million in 25 years; any other city with more than 20 million inhabitants has needed 500 years — and Shenzhen is like a science fiction movie.'"

Sean Upton-McLaughlin, an American business consultant who has lived in Shenzhen for years, tweeted earlier this year: "China now officially has the top innovation hub in the world in Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and Guangzhou. Silicon Valley isn't even #2 — that goes to Japan (Tokyo-Yokohama). If this isn't a sign that China's going to lead tech in the future, I don't know what is."

Taylor Ogan, CEO of Snow Bull Capital, who moved to Shenzhen from Boston in early 2023, has been sharing Shenzhen's city life and new technologies with overseas audiences via social media. His company focuses on sectors like autonomous vehicles, electric vehicles (EVs), batteries, 5G, and artificial intelligence (AI).

From time to time, he posts new gadgets and innovative technologies that emerge from Shenzhen. "I'm at the Bay Area Semiconductor Expo in Shenzhen," he tweeted on Oct 15. "A company called Qiyunfang, a subsidiary of (Shenzhen-based) SiCarrier, just unveiled two fully domestic EDA software platforms: one for schematic and one for PCB design. Yet another Made in China 2025 success."

His posts about Shenzhen are not always serious business content. On Oct 15, he tweeted a photo taken on a street, with a caption saying: "A Tesla ran out of battery in Shenzhen and a BYD came to the rescue, using its battery to charge the Tesla."

His posts reveal his enthusiasm for Shenzhen-made electric vehicles, drones, and other high-tech products.

Daichi Araki, a Japanese man who used to live in Shenzhen, operates a website named "Shenzhen Fan" and social media accounts about the city, which feature tech events, new technologies, and his experiences in Shenzhen.

"Experience a 'fully' autonomous driving ride in Shenzhen," Daichi said in a post. "This is truly moving, so if you're in Shenzhen, you absolutely have to try it! ... As you can see from the video, it drives carefully, avoiding pedestrians and Meituan drivers, making it safer than human driving. Even when parking, it makes fine adjustments until it stops precisely in a safe spot."

For cities that aspire to become boomtowns, Shenzhen serves as a compelling model. Prasanna Karthik, a Fulbright, Clinton Foundation, and Raisina Dialogue fellow from India, posted his thoughts on how his hometown Gurgaon — a financial and technology hub southwest of New Delhi — should learn from Shenzhen after visiting here.

"DLF Cyber City was and continues to be the epicenter of Gurgaon's economic nerve center, but it hasn't seen significant new developments in the last 15 years," Karthik said in a post. "In contrast, Shenzhen's economic activity is not concentrated around one office complex; instead, every corner of Shenzhen boasts world-class commercial developments that surpass Cyber City in several aspects."

Shenzhen, the futuristic city, indeed has much to be proud of: brand-new Metro stations and sleek, fully automated trains; skyscrapers like China Resources Tower, nicknamed the "Bamboo Shoot"; and iconic landmarks such as the Shenzhen Book City's Eyes of Bay Area Store — designed on the concept of two eyes looking into the future — the spaceship-like Shenzhen Science &Technology Museum, and the AirPod-shaped Shenzhen Bay Cultural Square.

With state-of-the-art research facilities seamlessly integrated into a "green island" concept, even Guangming Life Science Park, a biotech research and industrial park, leaves a lasting impression.

Daniel K. Cheong, from Mauritius, was apparently wowed by the architectural design of Gangxia North Metro Station, posting photos of its "Shenzhen Eye" ceiling on Facebook, saying: "Welcome to the future. The most beautiful and futuristic subway station I have ever seen! And remember, it's just a subway station!"

Shenzhen never fails to impress. The subtropical city now has the world's largest ski center. Located at the lowest latitude of any ski center in the world, Qianhai Snow World spans 100,000 square meters — about 14 football fields — showcasing a new facet of the city's vibrant urban life.

"Shenzhen Speed is insane!!! The largest indoor ski facility in the world (by far!) in a matter of months!!!" Taylor Ogan exclaimed, referring to Qianhai Snow World.

For expats like Ogan, Shenzhen is never a boring city. The ceaseless rollouts of new technologies and the convenient, state-of-the-art facilities underpinning a modern lifestyle are key to the city's appeal for people from around the world who came here to experience the future.

The author is a senior advisor at Shenzhen News Group.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)