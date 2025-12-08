American college student explores human-centered tech in China's Greater Bay Area

People's Daily Online) 10:49, December 08, 2025

Nicholas Edward Pfannkuche, a senior at Southern Illinois University in the U.S., is a passionate tech enthusiast. This winter, he made his first trip to China, visiting the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) as the region prepared for the 15th National Games, and discovered some remarkable technology.

"This is technology that truly empowers people," Nicholas said after seeing assistive devices designed for the National Paralympic Games. "Watching those robots seamlessly pull off complex moves is awesome!"

When he tried cutting-edge smart glasses that control toys through brain signals, he was amazed: "That's incredible! Tech in the GBA is absolutely mind-blowing!"

But what "insane" technology impressed him the most? Find out in the latest episode of "Touching the Greater Bay Area," now available online. Join us for an immersive dive into Nicholas' inspiring GBA adventure.

