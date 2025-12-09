Greater Bay Area's intangible cultural heritage captivates Italian student

People's Daily Online) 10:30, December 09, 2025

Carolina Granata, from Sapienza University of Rome, is a passionate admirer of traditional Chinese culture. At the end of July 2025, she traveled to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) to experience Chinese intangible cultural heritage firsthand.

From the dynamic leaps of the "Zhao Family Lion Dance" performed atop the Canton Tower to the intricate paper-cutting art that bloomed like flowers beneath her fingertips, each in-depth cultural encounter left her immersed in surprise throughout.

"The moment the lion danced, its majestic momentum touched my heart deeply," Carolina said. "The GBA's culture is so enchanting that I can't wait to visit again and explore more treasures."

Tune in to this episode of "Touching the Greater Bay Area" to follow Carolina's journey through China's profound heritage.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)