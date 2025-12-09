Greater Bay Area's intangible cultural heritage captivates Italian student
Carolina Granata, from Sapienza University of Rome, is a passionate admirer of traditional Chinese culture. At the end of July 2025, she traveled to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) to experience Chinese intangible cultural heritage firsthand.
From the dynamic leaps of the "Zhao Family Lion Dance" performed atop the Canton Tower to the intricate paper-cutting art that bloomed like flowers beneath her fingertips, each in-depth cultural encounter left her immersed in surprise throughout.
"The moment the lion danced, its majestic momentum touched my heart deeply," Carolina said. "The GBA's culture is so enchanting that I can't wait to visit again and explore more treasures."
Tune in to this episode of "Touching the Greater Bay Area" to follow Carolina's journey through China's profound heritage.
Photos
Related Stories
- American college student explores human-centered tech in China's Greater Bay Area
- Touching the Greater Bay Area: American college student meets China's humanoid robots
- Art meets tech: American college student explores Chinese innovation in the Greater Bay Area
- Expats glimpse the future in Shenzhen
- American college student dives into Greater Bay Area's vibrant sports culture
- Exhibition "Xixia Imperial Tombs -- An Enduring World Cultural Heritage" held in Mexico City
- Promotion week for intangible cultural heritage brands opens in Dali, China's Yunnan
- 15th National Games highlight technological innovation in Greater Bay Area
- National Games to boost Greater Bay Area development, says Hong Kong sports chief
- How China's Greater Bay Area connects people even closer through sports
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.