The 'running ice' of Wuhai Lake

(People's Daily App) 15:42, December 08, 2025

In winter, floating ice pieces create a beautiful scene of "running ice" on Wuhai Lake. As the pieces move and bump into each other, they make a soft rumbling sound and form rows and clusters that look like lotus petals on the water.

