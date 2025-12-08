The 'running ice' of Wuhai Lake
In winter, floating ice pieces create a beautiful scene of "running ice" on Wuhai Lake. As the pieces move and bump into each other, they make a soft rumbling sound and form rows and clusters that look like lotus petals on the water.
