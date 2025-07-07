Wulan Lake, the 'heart of the earth'

July 07, 2025

Dubbed "the heart of the earth," Wulan Lake features stunning, rosy-red colors, resembling a crimson emerald inlaid in the desert of Alxa League, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

