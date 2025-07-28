We Are China

Scenery of Wusulangzi Lake in China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 16:33, July 28, 2025

A drone photo taken on July 28, 2025 shows a fishing boat sailing on the Wusulangzi Lake in Arxan City of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Shrouded in mist, the Wusulangzi Lake presented a charming ecological picture in the midsummer morning. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

Mist is seen at the Wusulangzi Lake in Arxan City of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 28, 2025.

Water birds are seen at the Wusulangzi Lake in Arxan City of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 28, 2025.

Water birds are seen at the Wusulangzi Lake in Arxan City of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 28, 2025.

This photo taken on July 28, 2025 shows a view at the Wusulangzi Lake in Arxan City of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

