Farmer's giant black wheat Zootopia art goes viral

(People's Daily App) 17:18, December 04, 2025

A farmer from Shandong Province, Zhao Tongkai, recently made a large-scale portrait of the Zootopia 2 characters Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde using black wheat, earning him major clout on Douyin. Zhao started the project on December 1 by outlining the characters with chalk in his courtyard, then filling in the lines with black wheat. He filmed the process and posted it to the popular Chinese short-video platform, where it has so far garnered over 3 million likes and 1.75 million shares.

