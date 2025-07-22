Farmers across China busy with agricultural production in farming season around Dashu
An aerial drone photo taken on July 21, 2025 shows villagers driving transplanters to plant rice seedlings in Yuyao, east China's Zhejiang Province. Farmers across the country are busy with agricultural production in the farming season around Dashu, or the Great Heat, the 12th of traditional Chinese 24 solar terms falling on July 22 this year. (Photo by Zhang Hui/Xinhua)
Farmers harvest marigold flowers in Tengchong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 21, 2025. Farmers across the country are busy with agricultural production in the farming season around Dashu, or the Great Heat, the 12th of traditional Chinese 24 solar terms falling on July 22 this year. (Photo by Gong Zujin/Xinhua)
Farmers transplant rice seedlings in Loudi, central China's Hunan Province, July 21, 2025. Farmers across the country are busy with agricultural production in the farming season around Dashu, or the Great Heat, the 12th of traditional Chinese 24 solar terms falling on July 22 this year. (Photo by Li Jianxin/Xinhua)
A farmer picks grapes in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 21, 2025. Farmers across the country are busy with agricultural production in the farming season around Dashu, or the Great Heat, the 12th of traditional Chinese 24 solar terms falling on July 22 this year. (Photo by Wan Zhen/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 21, 2025 shows a farmer carrying rice seedlings in Loudi, central China's Hunan Province. Farmers across the country are busy with agricultural production in the farming season around Dashu, or the Great Heat, the 12th of traditional Chinese 24 solar terms falling on July 22 this year. (Photo by Wu Yonghua/Xinhua)
A drone photo taken on July 21, 2025 shows villagers transplanting rice seedlings in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province. Farmers across the country are busy with agricultural production in the farming season around Dashu, or the Great Heat, the 12th of traditional Chinese 24 solar terms falling on July 22 this year. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 21, 2025 shows villagers transplanting rice seedlings in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province. Farmers across the country are busy with agricultural production in the farming season around Dashu, or the Great Heat, the 12th of traditional Chinese 24 solar terms falling on July 22 this year. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)
Photos
