China tops Saudi Arabia's trading partners in Q3

Xinhua) 10:24, November 26, 2025

RIYADH, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday that China was the kingdom's top trading partner in the third quarter of this year.

According to data from the Saudi General Authority for Statistics, China accounted for 14.9 percent of total exports and 27.6 percent of total imports in the three months.

The data also showed continued growth in the kingdom's non-oil exports, which rose 19.4 percent compared to the same quarter in 2024. Meanwhile, national non-oil exports fell slightly by 0.4 percent, while the value of re-exported goods surged by 69.6 percent.

Total merchandise exports increased by 9.5 percent compared to the third quarter of last year, with oil exports rising 5.5 percent. However, the share of oil exports in total exports fell from 71.1 percent in the third quarter of 2024 to 68.5 percent in 2025.

Merchandise imports increased by 7.5 percent compared to the same period last year. The trade balance surplus increased by 17.2 percent, while the ratio of non-oil exports to imports climbed to 40.3 percent, up from 36.3 percent in the third quarter of 2024.

Machines, electrical appliances, and their parts led non-oil exports, accounting for 26.9 percent of the total, followed by chemical products at 21.4 percent. Electrical machinery, equipment, and parts were also the largest import category, comprising 30 percent of the total.

