China, Saudi Arabia vow to lift ties to new high

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 29, 2025. Han visited Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

RIYADH, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng Saturday concluded a five-day visit to Saudi Arabia, with the two countries pledging to lift their comprehensive strategic partnership to higher levels.

During the visit, Han met with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and addressed the ninth Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference.

When meeting with the crown prince, Han conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the crown prince.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations 35 years ago, and especially since Xi's successful visit to Saudi Arabia in 2022, China-Saudi Arabia relations have made new positive progress, he said.

The fourth plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee has sent a clear signal for China to further advance comprehensive reforms and expand high-level opening up, which will provide valuable opportunities for the future development of China-Saudi Arabia relations, Han said.

China stands ready to work with Saudi Arabia to implement the important consensus reached by their leaders, enhance high-level exchanges, expand practical cooperation in various fields, and increase people-to-people and cultural exchanges, in order to lift the China-Saudi Arabia comprehensive strategic partnership to higher levels, he said.

China, he added, is also willing to enhance coordination with Saudi Arabia on multilateral platforms such as the United Nations and the G20, advance global governance in a more just and reasonable direction, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

The crown prince, for his part, asked Han to convey his best wishes to President Xi.

Noting that China is an important major country in the world, he said that Saudi Arabia and China enjoy strong political relations, which are at their highest level in history.

He added that Saudi Arabia firmly adheres to the one-China policy and stands ready to deepen cooperation with China in areas such as economy and trade, investment, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and mining to promote common development.

He said that Saudi Arabia highly appreciates China's efforts to facilitate reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and values its fair stance on the Palestinian issue, expressing hope that China will play a greater role in maintaining regional peace and stability.

Addressing the ninth FII conference, Han said that promoting development and prosperity is a common aspiration of the international community and a shared task for all countries, especially developing ones.

The concept of building a community with a shared future for humanity, as well as the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative, and the Global Governance Initiative, proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, have charted the course for all countries to achieve peaceful development and common prosperity, he said.

The vice president put forward four proposals in his speech. First, strengthening innovation-driven development and promoting green development. Han said China is willing to work with all countries to promote the cooperation of traditional, emerging, and future industries, continuously stimulating development momentum, and driving the green and low-carbon transformation of the world economy.

Second, upholding openness and cooperation and promoting mutual benefit and win-win results. Noting that China has always adhered to the basic national policy of opening up, Han said China is willing to work with all countries to promote greater resilience, efficiency, and vitality in the global industrial and supply chains, and inject more certainty and positive energy into the world economic recovery and global development and prosperity.

Third, advocating people-centered development and achieving common prosperity. China has always adhered to a people-centered development philosophy and calls for jointly advancing universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, Han said, noting that China stands ready to join hands with other developing countries to share development opportunities and move forward together towards modernization.

Fourth, enhancing shared visions and deepening solidarity and coordination. Han said China is willing to work with the international community to practice genuine multilateralism, uphold the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits in global governance, work to build a more just and equitable global governance system, and join hands in building a community with a shared future for humanity.

Noting that China and the Middle East enjoy a long history of friendship and cooperation, Han said China stands ready to work with Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region to deepen friendly collaboration, advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and forge a more multidimensional pattern of energy cooperation.

The two sides, he suggested, should also speed up efforts to secure new progress in financial and investment cooperation, foster new highlights in cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and explore new frontiers in innovation collaboration, so as to make fresh contributions to the development and prosperity of countries in the region and create new opportunities for global growth.

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, Han attended and delivered a speech at a dinner with representatives from the Chinese and Saudi business communities, expressing the hope that the business sectors of both countries will continue to play their role as a bridge and link, uphold the principle of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, seek common development, and jointly push the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.

Han also visited Jeddah and met with Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Makkah Region.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng delivers a speech at a dinner with representatives from the Chinese and Saudi business communities in Saudi Arabia, Oct. 29, 2025. Han visited Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Makkah Region, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 30, 2025. Han visited Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

