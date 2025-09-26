Shared destiny, trusted partners | Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Bader: Strengthening Saudi–China cultural exchange to build a diverse and harmonious world

Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Culture. (Photo courtesy of Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Culture)

Cultural exchanges between Saudi Arabia and China have a long history. The synergy between Saudi Vision 2030 and China's Belt and Road Initiative provides more opportunities for cooperation between the two sides, Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Culture, stated in an exclusive written interview with People's Daily Online recently.

The year 2025 marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. At present, the two countries are holding a series of exciting cultural exchange activities under the framework of the "Saudi–Chinese Cultural Year."

In his view, the 2025 "Saudi–Chinese Cultural Year" represents a convergence of two great civilizations, fostering mutual understanding and highlighting the power of culture in achieving shared development goals. The "Saudi-Chinese Cultural Year" emerged alongside the development of Saudi-China relations, reflecting the two countries' vision of strengthening strategic cooperation in the cultural field. It not only inherits the profound friendship between the two peoples since ancient times but also protects and preserves the cultural heritage and civilizational treasures of both Saudi Arabia and China through jointly organizing diverse cultural activities such as exhibitions and performances.

Prince Bader pointed out that in recent years, under the leadership of the two countries' heads of state and through the tireless efforts and active initiatives of people from all sectors, bridges of communication have been built between the peoples of Saudi Arabia and China. Cultural cooperation between the two sides has flourished, yielding remarkable achievements. High-level exchanges of visits have not only strengthened cultural ties but also deepened mutual understanding, laying a solid foundation for future collaboration. He firmly believes that cultural exchange between Saudi Arabia and China contributes to building a more diverse and harmonious world and sets an example of coexistence and shared prosperity.

Prince Bader emphasized the important role of culture in achieving sustainable development. He noted that culture is a key component of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. Cultural exchanges help foster dialogue and peace, facilitate the exchange of ideas and knowledge, stimulate innovation and creativity, and provide new solutions to global challenges. Both Saudi Arabia and China possess diverse cultural heritages that shine brightly in the long history of human civilization. The exchange between the two civilizations, based on mutual respect and appreciation, have a positive impact. There is broad potential for cultural cooperation between the two countries in areas such as cultural heritage, education, art, and cultural innovation.

It is reported that the 2025 "Saudi–Chinese Cultural Year" has already successfully hosted several major events. In March, Saudi Arabia's Visual Arts Commission, under the Ministry of Culture, partnered with Shanghai's UCCA Center for Contemporary Art, presented a large-scale solo exhibition, "Antenna," by renowned Saudi contemporary artist Ahmed Mater. In July, the National Museum of China and Saudi Arabia's Museums Commission jointly launched "Art of the Kingdom – Saudi Arabian Contemporary Art Exhibition." "These exhibitions have opened an important window for the Chinese public to learn about Saudi contemporary art," said Prince Bader.

In addition, Saudi Arabia and China have actively expanded cooperation in literature, publishing, and translation. Prince Bader believes that the "Prince Mohammed bin Salman Award for Cultural Cooperation between Saudi Arabia and China" is a model of bilateral cultural collaboration. The award aims to strengthen cultural exchange between the two countries in fields such as scientific and cultural research, literary and artistic systems, and Arabic-Chinese translation. Prince Bader stated: "When Chinese people study Arabic and Saudis study Chinese, it is equivalent to building a bridge of cultural and intellectual exchange between two ancient civilizations." He pointed out that the substantial achievements made in recent years in this field demonstrate the indispensable role of language in promoting cultural cooperation and exchange, making active contributions to further warming bilateral relations.

Regarding film cooperation, Prince Bader said that film serves as an important window through which people can understand different cultures, values, customs, and traditions, and it builds an artistic dialogue across borders. Last year, Saudi Arabia's Film Commission signed a memorandum of understanding with China's Bona Film Group to explore cooperation in film investment, distribution, and talent cultivation. Prince Bader believes that Saudi–China cooperation in the field of cinema holds great promise. He revealed that the Saudi Film Commission is preparing to open an office in China, which will be an important step taken by both sides during the Cultural Year to strengthen their partnership.

Recently, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Culture signed an Executive Program for Cooperation with the China–Arab Research Center for Culture and Tourism Cooperation. A variety of activities and projects will be rolled out. Prince Bader remarked: "What matters is that we are working hand in hand with our Chinese friends to create a successful model of knowledge exchange and cultural cooperation, demonstrating how cultural interaction can create opportunities for dialogue, deepen mutual understanding, and open the door to people-to-people exchanges."

Prince Bader also recommended to the Chinese people the natural landscapes and cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia that he loves most. He said: "Saudi Arabia boasts some of the most beautiful geological formations in the world. It has towering mountains, golden deserts, and captivating coastlines, and its cultural diversity gives it irresistible charm." He highlighted Saudi cultural heritage sites inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, from the archaeological site of Al Hijr in the ancient city of Al Ula to the Cultural Landscape of Al-Faw Archaeological Area in Riyadh. He further recommended the Red Sea Project—one of Saudi Arabia's most innovative and modern tourist destinations.

"In November, in the capital Riyadh, we will host the world's largest light art festival—the fifth edition of 'Noor Riyadh.' We warmly welcome Chinese friends to come to Saudi Arabia and experience it!" Prince Bader said.

