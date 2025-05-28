Chinese-built highway in Saudi Arabia partially opens to traffic

Representatives from China Railway 18th Bureau Group (Saudi Arabia) and the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu of Saudi Arabia attend the partial opening ceremony of the Jubail TS-8 Highway in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, on May 27, 2025. A Chinese-built major highway project in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, the Jubail TS-8 Highway, reached a key milestone on Tuesday with its partial handover and opening. (Xinhua/Luo Chen)

RIYADH, May 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese-built major highway project in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, the Jubail TS-8 Highway, reached a key milestone on Tuesday with its partial handover and opening.

Located in the city of Jubail, the 16.8-km-long, six-lane dual carriageway -- constructed by China Railway 18th Bureau Group (Saudi Arabia) -- serves as a fast connection between Highway 95 and the Jubail Industrial Area in the Eastern Province. The newly opened section covers 8.1 km.

The highway is expected to be fully handed over and open to traffic by September, according to the Chinese company.

Mahmoud bin Saleh Al-Theeb, CEO of the Royal Commission in Jubail, said the highway's opening will significantly ease traffic pressure in Jubail, enhance transportation efficiency, benefit local communities, and inject new momentum into regional economic development.

Acknowledging the Chinese company's outstanding efforts on the project, Al-Theeb said Chinese solutions and technologies have made important contributions to local infrastructure development.

Cheng Junjie, a representative of the Chinese company, said the highway "reflects the deepening partnership between our company and the Royal Commission, and serves as a testament to China-Saudi friendship."

