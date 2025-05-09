Chinese vice premier meets Saudi Aramco's chairman

Xinhua) 08:26, May 09, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chairman of the board of directors of Saudi Aramco, in Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang met with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chairman of the board of directors of Saudi Aramco, in Beijing on Thursday.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the China-Saudi Arabia comprehensive strategic partnership had developed rapidly with deepened cooperation in various fields.

Noting that Saudi Aramco has long been an active player in China's reform and opening up as well as modernization drive, Ding said it is hoped that both sides will continue to deepen cooperation in traditional fields such as energy and chemical engineering, actively carry out cooperation on sci-tech innovation and green transformation, work together to maintain the stability of the global industrial and supply chains and the multilateral trading system, and make greater contributions to China-Saudi Arabia relations and the world economy.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan said that Saudi Aramco had always been optimistic about China's development prospects and is willing to further expand investment and trade cooperation with China, making contributions to the economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

