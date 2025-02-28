China, Saudi Arabia strengthen economic ties at Riyadh business roundtable

Xinhua) 10:12, February 28, 2025

RIYADH, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Saudi companies inked multiple cooperation agreements on Wednesday during a business roundtable in Riyadh, which also served as a promotional event for the upcoming China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), organizers said.

Yu Jianlong, vice president of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), said in his speech that China and Saudi Arabia have made significant progress in aligning the Belt and Road Initiative with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, injecting strong momentum into the economic development of both countries.

He expressed CCPIT's commitment to working with the Saudi business community to further promote bilateral cooperation.

Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chang Hua noted that CISCE is the world's first national-level expo dedicated to supply chains, providing an excellent platform for Chinese and Saudi enterprises to explore industrial and supply chain collaboration.

He welcomed Saudi businesses to participate in the third CISCE and looked forward to more fruitful outcomes in China-Saudi practical cooperation.

Mohammed Al Ajlan, chairman of the Saudi-Chinese Business Council, highlighted that Vision 2030 aims to drive economic transformation and improve the business environment by simplifying trade and investment procedures and offering incentives.

He also expressed hope that the business communities of both countries would continue to deepen trade and investment cooperation to support the goals of the Belt and Road Initiative and Vision 2030.

Participants at the event emphasized the vast potential and bright prospects of China-Saudi economic and trade cooperation.

They pledged to further elevate bilateral economic and trade cooperation, improve the business environment, enhance trade facilitation, reduce trade costs, and promote two-way investment.

Meanwhile, Saudi enterprises and institutions expressed their keen interest in actively participating in the third CISCE to foster a stable and trustworthy industrial and supply chain partnership.

The third CISCE, scheduled on July 16-20 in Beijing, is expected to cover supply chains and related services of advanced manufacturing, clean energy, smart vehicles, digital technology, healthy life, and green agriculture.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)