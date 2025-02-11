China Harbour's moduling building factory begins operations in Saudi Arabia
People visit a moduling building factory in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Feb. 9, 2025. A moduling building factory under China Harbour Engineering Company's Sedra project in Saudi Arabia has officially commenced operations. Spanning approximately 200,000 square meters, the factory will supply prefabricated components for the Sedra project's fully modular villas, while laying the industrial foundation for future prefabricated construction initiatives in Saudi Arabia, the CHEC announced in a statement on Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)
RIYADH, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- A moduling building factory under China Harbour Engineering Company's (CHEC) Sedra project in Saudi Arabia has officially commenced operations.
Spanning approximately 200,000 square meters, the factory will supply prefabricated components for the Sedra project's fully modular villas, while laying the industrial foundation for future prefabricated construction initiatives in Saudi Arabia, the CHEC announced in a statement on Sunday.
The facility is equipped with an independently developed production management system and advanced robotics, enabling a fully digitalized workflow covering design, production, and storage.
At the inauguration ceremony on Sunday, Iain McBride, head of commercial at Saudi ROSHN Real Estate Company, praised the factory's remarkable speed of completion, commending its design, construction quality, and safety standards.
"We look forward to deepening our collaboration with China Harbour in alignment with Vision 2030, the subsequent phases of the Sedra project, and expansion plans, working together to create a new chapter of mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Saudi Arabia," he said.
Yang Zhiyuan, general manager of CHEC (Middle East), said China Harbour will continue working closely with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and ROSHN to establish a leading prefabricated construction production base in the Middle East.
