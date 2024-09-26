China was top destination for Saudi Arabia's merchandise exports in July: report

September 26, 2024

RIYADH, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Saudi Arabia's merchandise exports to China accounted for 13.9 percent of the kingdom's total in July, making China the largest destination for Saudi merchandise exports, according to a report issued by the Saudi General Authority for Statistics on Wednesday.

In July, China was Saudi Arabia's top trading partner for imports, accounting for 25.4 percent of the total. The United States accounted for 7.2 percent of the total, while Germany accounted for 5.1 percent of the total.

The report revealed that non-oil exports, including re-exports, registered an increase of 19 percent year-on-year in July. Meanwhile, merchandise exports increased by 2.0 percent, while oil exports fell by 3.1 percent in July.

The share of Saudi Arabia's oil exports in total exports dropped from 77 percent in July 2023 to 73.1 percent in July 2024. Meanwhile, imports increased by 12.6 percent in July, and the merchandise trade surplus decreased by 25.4 percent compared to July 2023.

