China's building material giant, Saudi Aramco sign deal to advance green materials
RIYADH, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- China National Building Material Group (CNBM) and Saudi Aramco signed a five-year cooperation agreement on Tuesday to explore new opportunities in advanced materials and industrial development.
The companies identified potential areas of collaboration, including establishing manufacturing facilities in Saudi Arabia for wind turbine blades, hydrogen storage tanks, lower-carbon building materials, and energy storage solutions.
They also discussed a joint technology development center and laboratory to promote innovation.
CNBM Chairman Zhou Yuxian said the agreement combined the strengths of both companies for a win-win partnership.
"The CNBM is dedicated to promoting the green and low-carbon transformation of the building materials industry," said Zhou. He added that this collaboration will help the CNBM utilize its expertise in offering comprehensive low-carbon solutions in the non-metallic materials sector, thereby supporting Saudi Aramco's transformation and development.
Wail Al Jaafari, Aramco's executive vice president for technical services, highlighted the company's commitment to expanding its relationship with CNBM to pursue breakthroughs in materials science.
"By combining Aramco's expertise in nonmetallic materials and CNBM's industry know-how, we aim to identify groundbreaking advances and new business opportunities," he said.
The cooperation agreement builds on Aramco's existing relationship with CNBM, following the launch of the Nonmetallic Excellence and Innovation Center for Building Materials in Beijing in 2021.
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Saudi Arabia fortify pillar of relations by expanding investment, trade
- China ready to work closely with Saudi Arabia, advancing together on path of development: Premier Li
- Interview: Saudi minister highlights promising prospects for investment cooperation with China
- Chinese premier encourages Saudi companies to continuously deepen presence in Chinese market
- China prioritizes Saudi Arabia in overall diplomacy, particularly in Middle East -- Chinese premier
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.