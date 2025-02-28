Chinese business delegation visits Saudi Arabia

Xinhua) 11:08, February 28, 2025

RIYADH, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese business delegation wrapped up a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, during which it discussed with Saudi representatives ways to enhance economic and trade exchanges and to deepen mutually beneficial and practical cooperation.

During the visit, the delegation, organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), briefed Saudi political and business representatives on China's economic outlook and its latest opening-up measures.

It voiced readiness to actively consolidate the Belt and Road cooperation and industrial and supply chain collaboration between China and Saudi Arabia. The delegation also welcomed the Saudi side to participate in the third China International Supply Chain Expo scheduled for July 16-20.

Both sides believed there is enormous potential and broad prospects for bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

Over the three days, enterprises and institutions from the two sides held a forum and a roundtable meeting, engaged in intensive business discussions, and signed multiple cooperation agreements.

During the visit, the delegation, led by CCPIT Vice President Yu Jianlong, held talks with the Federation of Saudi Chambers and Saudi Basic Industries Corporation.

It also visited Saudi Dragon City, a Chinese shopping mall in Saudi Arabia, and BGI Genalive, a specialized medical laboratory in Riyadh.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)