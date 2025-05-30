Saudi Arabia launches research grant to bolster cultural ties with China

Xinhua) 11:29, May 30, 2025

RIYADH, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Saudi Arabia launched on Thursday the Saudi-Chinese Cultural Relations Research Grant, an initiative aimed at supporting academic research that promotes mutual understanding and encouraging scholarly collaboration between the two nations, according to a statement by the Saudi Ministry of Culture.

The grant invites researchers to submit proposals that explore historical, artistic, linguistic, and cultural connections between the two countries, according to the statement.

Results will be announced in August, and each grant will cover a one-year research period, it added, noting that selected research will be published in peer-reviewed academic journals.

The initiative reflects the ministry's broader efforts to foster knowledge-sharing and intercultural dialogue through academic research.

In recent years, the partnership between Saudi Arabia and China has given rise to several joint projects and initiatives aimed at deepening mutual understanding and promoting cultural exchange. One of the most notable initiatives is the China-Saudi Arabia Year of Culture 2025, which featured a wide range of events, including art exhibitions, film screenings, and academic exchanges.

