China, Saudi Arabia to hold joint naval training

Xinhua) 16:59, October 10, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- China and Saudi Arabia will hold a joint naval training codenamed "Blue Sword-2025" in Saudi Arabia in mid and late October, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense said Friday.

This training will be the third of this kind between the two navies and is expected to help promote exchanges on skills and tactics, and deepen bilateral friendship and cooperation, spokesperson Jiang Bin told a press conference.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)