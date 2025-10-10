Home>>
China, Saudi Arabia to hold joint naval training
(Xinhua) 16:59, October 10, 2025
BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- China and Saudi Arabia will hold a joint naval training codenamed "Blue Sword-2025" in Saudi Arabia in mid and late October, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense said Friday.
This training will be the third of this kind between the two navies and is expected to help promote exchanges on skills and tactics, and deepen bilateral friendship and cooperation, spokesperson Jiang Bin told a press conference.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Saudi-Chinese cooperation enters more mature stage -- Saudi experts
- Shared destiny, trusted partners | Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Bader: Strengthening Saudi–China cultural exchange to build a diverse and harmonious world
- Chinese teachers celebrate Teachers' Day in Saudi Arabia
- Saudi Arabia launches research grant to bolster cultural ties with China
- Chinese-built highway in Saudi Arabia partially opens to traffic
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.