Chinese VP to visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, attend social development summit in Qatar
(Xinhua) 10:56, October 28, 2025
BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will visit Saudi Arabia and Kuwait from Oct. 28 to Nov. 2, and then attend the Second World Summit for Social Development in Qatar upon invitation from Nov. 3 to 5, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday.
Han will pay his visit at the invitation of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, according to the spokesperson.
