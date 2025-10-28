China actively supports Qatar in hosting Second World Summit for Social Development: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:10, October 28, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- China actively supports Qatar in hosting the Second World Summit for Social Development, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday.

"Together with the rest of the international community, we stand ready to inject fresh impetus to global social development, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity," Guo told a regular press briefing.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will visit Saudi Arabia and Kuwait from Oct. 28 to Nov. 2, and then attend the Second World Summit for Social Development in Qatar upon invitation from Nov. 3 to 5.

Guo said the trip will be an important high-level interaction between China and countries in the Middle East. During the trip, Han will exchange in-depth views on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest with relevant parties.

Saudi Arabia is a comprehensive strategic partner of China, and Kuwait and Qatar are strategic partners of China. At the end of 2022, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Saudi Arabia and attended the first China-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit and the first China-Arab States Summit.

"Since then, China's relations with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar have achieved remarkable progress. China has cemented political mutual trust with the three countries. Practical cooperation has produced fruitful results in various fields. People-to-people and cultural exchanges have intensified. And China has had sound communication and coordination with the three countries in regional and international affairs," Guo said.

