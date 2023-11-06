Qatar hails growing energy cooperation with China

Xinhua) 13:25, November 06, 2023

DOHA, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs on Sunday hailed the country's growing cooperation with China in the energy sector, the Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Minister Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, also the president and CEO of QatarEnergy, highlighted the development in his keynote speech at the Sinopec Forum held on the sidelines of the sixth China International Import Expo in Shanghai on Sunday, QNA said.

He also emphasized the significance of the recently signed cooperation agreement on a 27-year liquified natural gas (LNG) sales and purchase deal and the North Field South (NFS) expansion project partnerships.

"In fact, by 2029, about 40 percent of all new LNG supplies will be provided by Qatar. Therefore, we believe that a stronger relationship between the world's largest LNG producer and the world's largest energy consumer is a natural development of the realities shaping the energy map today," QNA quoted Al Kaabi as saying.

Al Kaabi also stressed the vital role of Asia, particularly China's robust economic growth, in driving global energy demand.

Qatar is one of the world's leading LNG exporters. According to Sinopec, the NFS expansion project will build two new LNG production lines with a production capacity of 16 million tonnes per year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)