Chinese business delegation visits Qatar

Xinhua) 08:33, February 25, 2025

DOHA, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese business delegation, organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), visited Qatar from Saturday to Monday to boost bilateral economic and trade ties and promote mutually beneficial cooperation.

The visit featured extensive talks between the delegation led by CCPIT Vice President Yu Jianlong and Qatari officials and business leaders, including those from the Investment Promotion Agency Qatar and QatarEnergy, and resulted in several cooperation agreements.

The delegation briefed Qatari political and business figures on China's economic outlook and its latest opening-up measures.

It voiced readiness to level up practical business and industrial cooperation between the two countries, actively deepen and consolidate the Belt and Road cooperation, and strengthen bilateral cooperation under such frameworks as the China-Arab States Summit.

It also welcomed the Qatari business community to participate in the third China International Supply Chain Expo to be held in Beijing from July 16 to 20 to deepen bilateral industrial and supply chain cooperation.

