Chinese, Saudi business leaders eye deeper tech, infrastructure cooperation

RIYADH, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Saudi business leaders have voiced strong confidence in the prospects of bilateral cooperation, with the digital technology wave accelerating joint ventures across sectors from logistics to sustainable energy.

China's comprehensive supply chain and large-scale management capabilities give Chinese companies a core advantage in the global artificial intelligence ecosystem, Senior Vice President and CFO of Lenovo Group Winston Cheng said during the recently-held 9th Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh.

On the application frontier, Wang He, founder of Chinese tech firm Galaxy Universal, pointed to the "rapid takeoff phase" of embodied intelligence, and identified the Middle East's service sector and cultural-tourism complexes as "high-value landing scenarios" for such technologies.

Logistics and supply chain connectivity were underscored as vital enablers of China-Middle East cooperation. Charlie Peng, head of the Middle East at JINGDONG Logistics, said at the FII that the company entered Saudi Arabia in 2021 and has since built an integrated self-operated network, including an overseas warehouse in Riyadh.

The company has also established its first overseas customer service center in Saudi Arabia, launched its self-operated express brand JoyExpress in the country in June, and is evaluating further business growth in the Middle East, Peng said.

Infrastructure cooperation continues to anchor bilateral ties. Chen Debin, executive general manager of China Railway 18th Bureau Group International Co. and head of its Saudi branch, highlighted the Jeddah Airport maintenance hangar complex as a flagship project.

"Once fully complete, it is expected to become an important regional hub for aviation maintenance and research," Chen said at the FII, adding, "Here, we are not outsiders, but partners in common development."

Saleh Al-Khabti, Saudi energy giant ACWA Power's China president, described the FII as "an important platform for promoting exchanges and cooperation between China and Saudi Arabia," which offers global businesses with extensive opportunities for engagement.

Looking ahead, Fadi Saadeh, acting CEO of Saudi organization the Voluntary Carbon Market, said he looks forward to deeper Saudi-China collaboration in sustainable development, which could help Global South nations assume larger roles in climate action.

Richard Attias, chairman of the FII Institute Executive Committee, noted China's growing attention to the Middle East in recent years and its essential role in advancing regional economic diversification.

"I know very well the talent of the Chinese people," he said. "I believe they will continue to expand their influence in this vibrant region."

