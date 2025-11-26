Top Chinese diplomat meets Malaysian official on bilateral strategic cooperation

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, on Tuesday met with Raja Dato' Nushirwan bin Zainal Abidin, director-general of Malaysia's National Security Council.

Wang said China is willing to work together with Malaysia to strengthen the alignment of development strategies under the guidance of the important consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries, deepen political and security cooperation, push for more outcomes in practical cooperation, and continuously elevate strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Wang said that China is ready to tap the potential for cooperation with Malaysia in cutting-edge fields such as the digital economy, artificial intelligence and new energy, and to work with Malaysia to build a regional highland for cooperation on new quality productive forces.

Wang called on the two sides to make full use of the dialogue platform for maritime issues, promote substantive and in-depth cooperation, and manage and handle differences properly. He also called for strengthening solidarity and coordination, upholding the multilateral trading system, and injecting more stability into the world economy.

Wang said that China highly appreciates Malaysia's long-term adherence to the one-China principle, and its clear statement of not supporting any "Taiwan independence" remarks and actions. The two sides should provide mutual support to safeguard their respective core interests, and work together to defend international fairness and justice, safeguard the fruits of the World War II victory, and not allow anyone to turn back the wheel of history, he added.

Nushirwan, who is in China to attend the second Bilateral Dialogue between China and Malaysia on the Management of Maritime Issues in the South China Sea, said that Malaysia cherishes its friendship with China. He said that developing the strategic cooperative relationship between the two countries is in the fundamental interests of the two peoples and sets an example of friendly coexistence among neighboring countries.

Malaysia adheres to the one-China policy, he noted, adding that Malaysia is willing to work with China to safeguard maritime peace and stability, and will actively advance key cooperation projects between the two countries and deepen practical cooperation in various fields.

Nushirwan said that Malaysia and China share similar concepts and positions when it comes to major international and regional issues, and the two sides should enhance multilateral coordination and jointly safeguard peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region.

