China, Malaysia to hold joint military drill

Xinhua) 09:15, October 09, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Malaysian armed forces will conduct a joint drill in Malaysia and its adjacent waters in mid-to-late October, according to a statement released by the Chinese Ministry of National Defense on Wednesday.

Code-named "Peace and Friendship 2025," the drill will focus on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as well as maritime security, said the statement.

The live joint exercise will involve multi-service forces from the Chinese and Malaysian militaries. Other ASEAN member states have been invited to send observers, it said.

This will be the sixth joint exercise program of the "Peace and Friendship" series. It aims to deepen practical cooperation between the militaries of China and Southeast Asian countries, enhancing their capability to address non-traditional security threats and safeguard regional peace and stability.

