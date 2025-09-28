Interview: Closer Malaysia-China ties boost biosphere conservation, says Malaysian environmentalist

Xinhua) 14:36, September 28, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- "It was an eye-opening experience and a good learning chance for the young scientists who came with me. They were excited to meet other groups, and I hope they understand how important and responsible it is to be part of the World Network of Biosphere Reserves," said Professor Mushrifah Idris, honorary advisor of Malaysia's Tasik Chini Research Center at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

The 5th World Congress of Biosphere Reserves was held in Hangzhou, China, from Sept. 22 to 25. Mushrifah, who led her team to the event, told Xinhua in an interview that the congress served as a platform for deeper exchanges and broader cooperation with experts and scholars from China, ASEAN countries and beyond. She added that it also enabled young Malaysian researchers to widen their horizons and seize new opportunities for international collaboration.

"China showed us that displaying their biosphere reserves can attract visitors and participants. Using modern methods is a new trend to raise awareness among youth and scientists," Mushrifah said, adding that the congress also addressed a number of key issues, including how biosphere reserves can benefit local communities, the need to focus on those yet to deliver outcomes, and ways to explore integrated solutions.

"A biosphere reserve holds great potential, but biosphere reserves together create broader opportunities," she emphasized.

Launched in 1971, UNESCO's Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Program is an intergovernmental scientific initiative that promotes a new model of conservation: establishing biosphere reserves that combine nature protection with sustainable socio-economic development and cultural preservation.

As one of the initiators behind Tasik Chini's successful designation to UNESCO's MAB Program, Mushrifah recalled that although Tasik Chini covers a relatively small area, it has faced complex challenges and conflicts. The early scientific team built a systematic database to provide evidence-based support for policy decisions, with conservation always as the top priority. Today, she noted, the focus has expanded from biodiversity and water protection to also include the welfare of indigenous communities, state governance needs, and the research interests of the scientific community.

Mushrifah has visited China many times for academic exchanges and field studies, and was deeply impressed by China's practices in preserving natural and cultural resources. She recalled seeing traditional plant-dyeing crafts still alive in Miao communities in China. With support from NGOs, similar techniques have since been introduced in Malaysia, enabling indigenous people to produce handicrafts and generate sustainable income. "We hope to establish closer partnerships with China, and to help more indigenous people achieve self-reliance," she said.

She added that she has closely followed China's ecological restoration cases. Given that Malaysia and southern China share similar tropical climates, she believes there is great potential for cooperation in ecosystem rehabilitation, agricultural productivity, and new technology applications.

Mushrifah also highlighted the need for expertise and equipment in water quality monitoring. She further stressed that cross-border cooperation should extend to digital infrastructure and clean energy.

"China has experience in extending network coverage even in mountainous regions, and its advances in renewable energy could help us push for a greener transformation of the reserve," she said.

"Tasik Chini has been a biosphere reserve for 16 years. We hope to leave more complete records and pass on the experience to the next generation," she said, noting that her team looks forward to strengthening collaboration with international partners, including China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)