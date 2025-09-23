Chinese vice premier meets with Malaysia's deputy PM

Xinhua) 09:39, September 23, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Fadillah Yusof in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong on Monday met with Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Fadillah Yusof in Beijing.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China is willing to work with Malaysia to implement the important consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries, continuously deepen policy dialogue, technical exchange and practical cooperation in water conservancy and other fields, and enhance the well-being of the people of the two countries.

For his part, Fadillah said that Malaysia has high appreciation for the achievements China has made in its water conservancy development. Malaysia is willing to continue deepening cooperation with China in water conservancy and other fields, and consolidating and developing bilateral relations, he added.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Fadillah Yusof in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)