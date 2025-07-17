China-Malaysia mutual visa-free agreement comes into force
BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- China's mutual visa-exemption agreement with Malaysia officially took effect on Thursday, further expanding the country's visa-free travel policy.
Under the policy, Chinese and Malaysian citizens holding valid ordinary passports can enter, exit or transit through the other country for travel without a visa. Each stay should not exceed 30 days, with a cumulative limit of 90 days within any 180-day period.
The policy comes into effect three months after China and Malaysia signed a mutual visa-free agreement, marking another step forward in China's efforts to ease travel and boost international exchanges.
As of May, China had signed mutual visa-exemption agreements with 157 countries, covering different types of passports. In November 2024, it extended the visa-free entry stay period to 30 days.
