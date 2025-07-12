Malaysian PM meets Chinese FM on bilateral relations

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on Friday, with both sides pledging to advance bilateral ties and cooperation.

The meeting was held during Wang's visit to Malaysia for ASEAN Plus foreign ministers' meetings. Noting that China is a trustworthy friend and partner of Malaysia, Anwar said that being friendly to China is a consensus of both the government and the people of Malaysia. Cooperation in various fields between the two countries has benefited both peoples.

At a time when multilateral mechanisms such as BRICS are gaining strength and countries are striving for independence and development, China plays a leading role, and Malaysia deeply appreciates China's contributions, Anwar said.

For his part, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that under the guidance of the two heads of state, bilateral relations have entered their best period in history.

China is a sincere friend of Malaysia and is ready to work with Malaysia to fully implement the important consensus reached by the two leaders, and to advance the high-level strategic China-Malaysia community with a shared future, Wang said.

Wang also expressed China's full support for Malaysia's ASEAN chairmanship in 2025 and its greater role in regional and international affairs, adding that China looks forward to making new progress in China-ASEAN cooperation.

Wang said that as developing countries, emerging economies, and key representatives of the Global South, China and Malaysia should join hands to address challenges and pursue common development and revitalization.

The U.S. unilateral imposition of high tariffs is an irresponsible move that runs counter to global cooperation and shared interests, Wang said, adding that China always stands together with the developing countries, remain committed to high-level opening-up, and share the benefits of its enormous market to expand win-win cooperation.

During his visit, Wang also held talks with Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan.

