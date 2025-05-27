Chinese premier says China to jointly usher in new "Golden 50 Years" for bilateral ties with Malaysia

Xinhua) 08:07, May 27, 2025

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Monday that China is ready to work with Malaysia to deepen exchanges and collaboration across various fields, and jointly usher in a new "Golden 50 Years" for bilateral ties guided by the principles of mutual respect and trust, equality and mutual benefit for win-win outcomes.

Li made the remarks when meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Recalling that Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Malaysia last month, Li said that both sides agreed to build a high-level strategic China-Malaysia community with a shared future and mapped out the strategic direction for the development of bilateral relations. China is willing to work with Malaysia to implement the important outcomes of this historic visit, he said.

Li noted that China is willing to maintain close high-level exchanges with Malaysia, enhance strategic communication, and consolidate the foundation of political mutual trust for the China-Malaysia community with a shared future.

He urged the two sides to continue expanding trade and investment cooperation with a focus on cutting-edge areas, including the digital economy, the green economy and artificial intelligence, promote the integrated development of industrial and supply chains and value chains, and steadily advance major projects such as the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" and the East Coast Rail Link, so as to strengthen the economic growth engine of the China-Malaysia community with a shared future.

China is ready to implement well the mutual visa exemption agreement with Malaysia, deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges and cooperation in culture, education, health, sports and other fields, and strengthen the people-to-people bond of the China-Malaysia community with a shared future, Li said.

He also urged the two sides to organize well Confucian-Islamic civilizational dialogue, among other activities, and jointly build a platform for cultural exchanges not only between the two countries but also across the region.

In the face of rising unilateralism and protectionism and a sluggish global economic recovery, China, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, all participants in and beneficiaries of economic globalization, should enhance coordination and jointly uphold open regionalism and true multilateralism, Li said.

He noted that the convening of the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit carries special significance.

Noting that Malaysia is both the rotating chair of ASEAN and the host of the trilateral summit, Li said that China is ready to work closely with Malaysia to take the event as an opportunity to push for closer economic cooperation among the three sides, build a model of global cooperation and development, jointly safeguard free trade and the multilateral trading system and address global challenges together, so as to contribute greater stability, certainty and positive energy to a turbulent world.

For his part, Anwar noted that China is a good neighbor and partner of Malaysia.

Xi's historic visit to Malaysia last month was a great success, he said, adding that Malaysia stands ready to work with China to fully implement the outcomes of that visit, further expand cooperation in trade and investment, scale up key projects such as the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" and the East Coast Rail Link, and broaden cooperation in areas such as new energy, finance, resources, artificial intelligence and people's livelihood.

Malaysia firmly supports multilateralism and China's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, he said.

Anwar said his country is ready to work with China to ensure fruitful outcomes of the inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Summit.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)