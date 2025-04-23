China-Malaysia ties embrace another "50 golden years"

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Strong economic ties and longstanding people-to-people exchanges will ensure that Malaysia and China continue to build on a successful partnership moving forward, with expectations of another "50 golden years" for both sides, according to Malaysian observers.

This relationship has only grown in importance, as China, carrying the aspirations of developing nations forward through its economic growth and advocacy of free trade and globalization, works together with countries like Malaysia to face the challenges of geopolitical tensions and trade disruptions.

ECONOMIC COOPERATION

China has been Malaysia's largest trading partner since 2009, while Malaysia has consistently maintained its policy on free and open trade while avoiding bloc confrontation, making the two countries natural economic partners, said Azmi Hassan, a senior fellow at the Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research, a local research institute, told Xinhua.

"Malaysia is an open trading nation that believes in globalization and open trade. Malaysia certainly values its sovereignty and has made it clear that it will not be drawn into any bloc or grouping with the aim of confronting another. Malaysia has emphasized its neutrality, and is especially using its current chairmanship of ASEAN to reinforce this message," he said.

Azmi added that while the United States seems to have set itself on a path of erratic and disruptive policies in the hope of securing its own interests at the expense of its trade partners, China is far from reaching its peak and continues to rise as an economic power.

"This will benefit its trade partners in ASEAN, and particularly Malaysia, which has engaged in several long-term initiatives including the Belt and Road Initiative. This provides a kind of long-term stability, ensuring continued access to the Chinese market and technology for years to come," he said.

CHINA AS TECHNOLOGICAL LEADER

Meanwhile, Zamri Rambli, editor-in-chief of Sinar Harian, a Malay-language newspaper particularly known for its regional focus, explained that Malaysians are increasingly seeing China as a manufacturer and developer of high-quality and affordable high-tech products.

"Just look at how advanced China has become in areas like smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and aerospace," he said.

"In fact, Chinese EV brands like BYD, Chery, and Xpeng are now gaining the trust of Malaysians and are increasingly seen on the roads, even surpassing U.S. and European EVs in popularity," he added.

Currently, China's transformation into a global technological powerhouse is evident across multiple sectors. This progress has positioned China as a key partner for countries like Malaysia that are seeking to enhance their technological capabilities and develop high-value industries.

PEOPLE-TO-PEOPLE BONDS

As important as economic ties are, it is the people-to-people exchanges that form an unbreakable bond between the two countries, according to Lee Pei May, a political expert at the International Islamic University Malaysia.

Lee said that close educational links, shared by Malaysians who have studied in China and Chinese who have studied in Malaysia, have fostered a strong and deep understanding of each other, laying the foundation of ties that can only grow from strength to strength.

"Malaysia is China's neighbor, and it only makes sense that its relationship with its neighbors will continue to improve and strengthen with the passing of time. China's neighborhood diplomacy is a testament to the importance it places on neighboring countries," she said.

