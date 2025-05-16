China Smart Industry Trade Exhibition adds value to Malaysia's development aspirations: official

Xinhua) 09:57, May 16, 2025

Guests attend the opening ceremony of the 2025 China Smart Industry Trade Exhibition (2025 CSITE) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 15, 2025. The 2025 CSITE, together with Chinese technology expositions, is adding momentum to Malaysia's development aspirations, especially in the adoption of new technologies and digitalization, Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 China Smart Industry Trade Exhibition (2025 CSITE), together with Chinese technology expositions, is adding momentum to Malaysia's development aspirations, especially in the adoption of new technologies and digitalization, Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said here on Thursday.

Coming at a time when Malaysia, as 2025 chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) grouping, is advocating for greater cooperation and regional integration, the exhibition reinforces efforts to improve connectivity in trade, tourism, education, and cultural diplomacy, Teo said in her remarks at the exhibition's launch.

"I am heartened to see the participation of nearly 100 companies from China, Malaysia, and around the region. Your presence here speaks volumes about the potential for partnerships that can help shape a smarter, safer, and more connected ASEAN," she said.

"China has remained Malaysia's largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years... What these enormous figures tell us is that there is strong trust, shared aspirations, and a readiness to innovate together. In addition to growing trade and investment links, people-to-people ties between our nations continue to deepen," she added.

This year marks the 5th edition of the expo with the theme of "Smart Technology, Digitalization, and Education." The event also coincides with the 10th anniversary of the China Entrepreneurs Association in Malaysia (PUCM).

Teo noted PUCM's key role in building mutual understanding, business collaboration, and cultural exchange between Malaysia and China. "Your dedication has helped develop strong and lasting partnerships across a range of sectors, from technology and telecommunications to culture and education," she said.

Meanwhile, Minister of the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia Zheng Xuefang said the cooperation potential and prospects between China and Malaysia in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) are immense and promising.

"China is now a global AI powerhouse with advanced technology, strong government backing and a huge market, while Malaysia is an emerging player aimed to achieve economic growth and regional competitiveness via AI development. There is great potential in cooperation for both countries," he said.

For his part, PUCM president Keith Li said that the 2025 CSITE has emerged as a major platform, serving as a vital bridge, linking Chinese innovation with Malaysian opportunities and continuing its mission to strengthen partnerships between Chinese and Malaysian entrepreneurs.

"Beyond business, we have cultivated strong people-to-people connections through exhibitions, cultural videos, forums, and outreach efforts. PUCM remains proud to be a trusted platform that advances both commercial ties and community engagement," he said.

People attend the 2025 China Smart Industry Trade Exhibition (2025 CSITE) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 15, 2025. The 2025 CSITE, together with Chinese technology expositions, is adding momentum to Malaysia's development aspirations, especially in the adoption of new technologies and digitalization, Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

