Interview: Malaysia's close cooperation with China will boost its ability to meet EV adoption targets, analyst says

Xinhua) 14:52, July 19, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 (Xinhua) -- In recent years, Malaysia has accelerated its clean energy development and industrial restructuring, showing strong momentum in the electric vehicle (EV) sector while deepening its cooperation with China, such as in EV technology and investment, according to an analyst.

Malaysia's transition to electric mobility has been supported by both domestic policy frameworks and external technological partnerships. Among these, China's advanced and cost-effective EV technologies have played a role in enhancing Malaysia's EV ecosystem and supporting its green industrial transformation, Lee Pei May, from the International Islamic University Malaysia, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

"China's global expansion in the EV industry is not just about selling cars -- it's also about transferring capabilities. By localizing production and investing in research, development and supply chains, Chinese firms are helping Malaysia build a comprehensive EV ecosystem," she said.

Lee noted that China's EV sector is known for its vertically integrated value chain, spanning research and development, manufacturing, sales, after-sales service, and standard-setting. Several leading Chinese companies have brought this business and service model to Malaysia.

Malaysia's ambition to become a regional hub for EV production is centered on the Automotive High-Tech Valley (AHTV) project in Tanjung Malim, which is expected to draw investment and position Malaysia as a global EV manufacturing hub.

Lee noted that the AHTV is more than just a production site, adding that it also supports local talent development in areas like artificial intelligence, software engineering, and automotive innovation.

She said that Chinese companies also benefit from this partnership and market access to Malaysia as well, noting that Southeast Asia's growing middle class and favorable investment environment are major draws. "By expanding to Southeast Asia -- especially to business-friendly countries like Malaysia -- they access new consumer bases and cost advantages," she said.

Lee also said that the right mix of policy support, strategic cooperation, and industry alignment has set Malaysia on a credible path to becoming an EV leader in the region.

"This is a classic win-win. Malaysia gains technology, jobs, and industrial depth. China gains markets and long-term strategic partnerships. Together, both sides are driving the future of green mobility in Asia," she said.

