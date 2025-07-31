Malaysia's digital economy sets for growth with Chinese investments: ministry

Xinhua) 13:15, July 31, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia's digital economy is poised for growth, fueled by strong interest from Chinese investors following a recent successful high-level mission, the Digital Ministry of Malaysia said on Wednesday.

The delegation, led by Malaysia's Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo, undertook the mission in conjunction with the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2025 held in Shanghai and reaffirmed Malaysia's growing role as a regional leader in digital transformation and innovation, the ministry said in a statement.

Malaysia has secured digital investments from leading Chinese technology players, which will create over 6,800 high-value digital jobs across the country, it said.

"These investments span the development of AI-powered innovation hubs, intelligent customer service centres, cutting-edge AI platforms, and next-generation digital infrastructure," it said.

According to the statement, Chinese technology companies pledged their support for Malaysia's digital aspirations, providing access to advanced technologies and deep expertise that will strengthen Malaysia's tech ecosystem.

