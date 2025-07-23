Beijing's digital economy and its core industries see surge in new firms in H1

This photo taken on July 2, 2025 shows an exhibition area of the 2025 Global Digital Economy Conference in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- In the first half (H1) of 2025, 10,900 new entities were established in the digital economy and its core industries in Beijing, marking a year-on-year surge of 53.92 percent, with the digital technology application sector accounting for 62.51 percent of the total, local authorities said.

During the same period, the capital recorded 176,800 newly established market entities, a 17.64 percent year-on-year increase and reaching the highest H1 growth figure in the past four years, according to the municipal administration for market regulation.

The four key sectors -- producer services, the digital economy, cultural and related industries, and elderly care services -- have synergized to inject strong momentum into Beijing's high-quality economic development, driving continuous industrial upgrading toward higher value-added, digitalized, and service-oriented structures, local authorities said.

Beijing's producer services sector added 106,100 new entities in H1, up 18.49 percent year on year. R&D and technical services, business services and information services together account for over 80 percent of the share.

Among the 81,400 newly established elderly care service providers, smart eldercare institutions experienced a remarkable 96.08 percent growth.

Content creation and production institutions accounted for 14,200 of the newly established entities in the cultural and related industries sector, representing 69.71 percent of the total. Cultural investment and operation entities recorded the fastest growth, at 103.56 percent, primarily driven by cultural-tourism integration funds and investment platforms in the performing arts.

