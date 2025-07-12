SCO digital economy forum highlights new cooperation horizons

Xinhua) 10:52, July 12, 2025

Guests attend the opening ceremony of the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Digital Economy Forum in north China's Tianjin, July 11, 2025. Themed "New Bonds in the Digital Economy, New Horizons for Cooperation," the forum was held here Friday. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

TIANJIN, July 11 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Digital Economy Forum was held in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Friday, highlighting new horizons for cooperation among SCO member states.

Liu Liehong, head of the National Data Administration (NDA), said at the forum that SCO member states have engaged in significant cooperation in areas such as digital infrastructure construction, digital transformation of traditional industries and collaborative industrial development.

These efforts are driving the growth of the digital economy and technological innovation, injecting new momentum into regional development, Liu added.

Themed "New Bonds in the Digital Economy, New Horizons for Cooperation," the forum featured an opening ceremony, a main forum, four thematic sub-forums and related activities.

Co-organized by the NDA and the Tianjin municipal government, the forum drew over 1,500 guests from governments, enterprises, universities and think tanks of SCO member states. They discussed topics such as industrial development empowered by digital integration, digital talent cultivation, data governance and digital infrastructure construction.

