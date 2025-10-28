Home>>
Chinese premier says China ready to enhance economic ties with Malaysia
(Xinhua) 13:05, October 28, 2025
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Tuesday that China would like to strengthen alignment with the 13th Malaysia Plan.
China is also willing to deepen the implementation of the Five-Year Programme for Economic and Trade Cooperation between the two countries, thereby solidifying bilateral economic and trade ties, Li said when meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
