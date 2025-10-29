Delegation of Chinese entrepreneurs visits Malaysia

Xinhua) 10:25, October 29, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of Chinese entrepreneurs organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) visited Malaysia from Friday to Monday.

During the visit, the delegation attended the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit and traveled to Selangor, Malaysia to visit a semiconductor industrial park and Chinese-funded projects under construction.

The CCPIT, as the rotating chair of the East Asia Business Council, put forward policy suggestions on behalf of the business community of the East Asian region.

Witnessed by representatives of Malaysia, the ASEAN chair for 2025, CCPIT and the Malaysia-China Business Council signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish an ASEAN-China-Gulf Cooperation Council Business Council.

During the visit, Ren Hongbin, chairman of the CCPIT, held talks with representatives of Malaysian government departments and major business associations, and several leaders of chambers of commerce from countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

He stressed that the CCPIT will work with the ASEAN business community to deepen practical cooperation at bilateral and multilateral levels, jointly safeguard the stability and smooth functioning of regional industrial and supply chains, and make greater contributions to building an even closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)