China ready to strengthen multilateral coordination with Malaysia -- premier

Xinhua) 14:06, October 28, 2025

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Oct. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Tuesday that China is ready to strengthen multilateral coordination and cooperation with Malaysia to implement the four major global initiatives put forth by China, practice true multilateralism, and safeguard international fairness and justice.

Li made the remarks during a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the leaders' meetings on East Asian cooperation held in Malaysia, noting that China and Malaysia are good neighbors and partners who can trust each other.

In September, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Anwar in Beijing, where they reached new important consensus on deepening the building of a China-Malaysia community with a shared future, Li said.

Noting that China always regards Malaysia as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy, Li voiced China's readiness to maintain close high-level exchanges, strengthen strategic coordination, deepen practical cooperation, further implement bilateral consensus and benefit both peoples.

Li pointed out that the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) deliberated over and adopted the recommendations of the CPC Central Committee for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan.

Expressing China's readiness to strengthen alignment with the 13th Malaysia Plan, Li said that China is willing to deepen the implementation of the Five-Year Programme for Economic and Trade Cooperation between the two countries, solidify bilateral economic and trade ties, and tap the cooperation potential in emerging areas such as the digital economy, artificial intelligence, as well as new energy, so as to cultivate new growth drivers with Malaysia.

He called on both sides to expand people-to-people and cultural exchanges to strengthen public support for the friendship between the two countries.

China commends Malaysia for its important role as the rotating chair of ASEAN, and is ready to work with all parties to implement the outcomes of the leaders' meetings on East Asian cooperation, so as to inject more stability and positive energy into regional peace and development, Li said.

Anwar said that Malaysia-China relations are enjoying a strong momentum of growth, with frequent high-level interactions, solid political mutual trust, and fruitful outcomes in cooperation. Malaysia stands ready to further deepen cooperation with China in trade, investment, infrastructure, energy, and mineral resources, and maintain the stability and smooth flow of industrial and supply chains. He welcomed Chinese companies to continue their investments and business operations in Malaysia.

Anwar spoke highly of China's important role in regional and international affairs and expressed appreciation for China's strong support for Malaysia in playing its role as ASEAN's rotating chair. Malaysia is willing to work with China to deepen the ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and make greater contributions to peace and prosperity in the region and the world.

