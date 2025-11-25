People's Daily releases 2025 Kuliang Forum promotional film

People's Daily Online) 16:28, November 25, 2025

People's Daily has released a promotional film, titled "Echoes of History: Bridging Oceans, Moving Forward Together," for the 2025 Kuliang Forum, held Nov. 25, 2025 in New York.

