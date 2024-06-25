"Bond with Kuliang: 2024 China-U.S. Youth Festival" opens in China's Fujian

Xinhua) 10:39, June 25, 2024

This photo taken on June 24, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of "Bond with Kuliang: 2024 China-U.S. Youth Festival" in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. The "Bond with Kuliang: 2024 China-U.S. Youth Festival" opened on Monday is co-organized by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the Fujian Provincial People's Government, and the All-China Youth Federation. More than 200 American youth and over 300 of their Chinese counterparts attended the event. (Xinhua/Qin Lang)

Chinese and foreign participants of "Bond with Kuliang: 2024 China-U.S. Youth Festival" visit Kuliang, Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 24, 2024. The "Bond with Kuliang: 2024 China-U.S. Youth Festival" opened on Monday is co-organized by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the Fujian Provincial People's Government, and the All-China Youth Federation. More than 200 American youth and over 300 of their Chinese counterparts attended the event. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

American student Isaac Gray from Yenching Academy of Peking University writes wishes for the tree of friendship he has planted in Kuliang, Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 24, 2024. The "Bond with Kuliang: 2024 China-U.S. Youth Festival" opened on Monday is co-organized by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the Fujian Provincial People's Government, and the All-China Youth Federation. More than 200 American youth and over 300 of their Chinese counterparts attended the event. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Chinese and foreign participants of "Bond with Kuliang: 2024 China-U.S. Youth Festival" unveil the monument of China-U.S. youth friendship woods in Kuliang, Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 24, 2024. The "Bond with Kuliang: 2024 China-U.S. Youth Festival" opened on Monday is co-organized by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the Fujian Provincial People's Government, and the All-China Youth Federation. More than 200 American youth and over 300 of their Chinese counterparts attended the event. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Chinese and foreign participants of "Bond with Kuliang: 2024 China-U.S. Youth Festival" plant trees of friendship in Kuliang, Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 24, 2024. The "Bond with Kuliang: 2024 China-U.S. Youth Festival" opened on Monday is co-organized by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the Fujian Provincial People's Government, and the All-China Youth Federation. More than 200 American youth and over 300 of their Chinese counterparts attended the event. (Xinhua/Qin Lang)

Chinese and American youth visit the Public Service Community of Nations in Kuliang, Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 24, 2024. The "Bond with Kuliang: 2024 China-U.S. Youth Festival" opened on Monday is co-organized by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the Fujian Provincial People's Government, and the All-China Youth Federation. More than 200 American youth and over 300 of their Chinese counterparts attended the event. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 24, 2024 shows Chinese and American youth visiting the Public Service Community of Nations in Kuliang, Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. The "Bond with Kuliang: 2024 China-U.S. Youth Festival" opened on Monday is co-organized by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the Fujian Provincial People's Government, and the All-China Youth Federation. More than 200 American youth and over 300 of their Chinese counterparts attended the event. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A drone photo taken on June 24, 2024 shows Chinese and foreign participants of "Bond with Kuliang: 2024 China-U.S. Youth Festival" planting trees of friendship in Kuliang, Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. The "Bond with Kuliang: 2024 China-U.S. Youth Festival" opened on Monday is co-organized by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the Fujian Provincial People's Government, and the All-China Youth Federation. More than 200 American youth and over 300 of their Chinese counterparts attended the event. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

