"Bond with Kuliang: 2024 China-U.S. Youth Festival" held in China's Fujian
(Xinhua) 15:54, June 28, 2024
An evening gala of "Bond with Kuliang: 2024 China-U.S. Youth Festival" is held in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Xinran)
The "Bond with Kuliang: 2024 China-U.S. Youth Festival," opened on Monday, is co-organized by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the Fujian Provincial People's Government, and the All-China Youth Federation.
An evening gala of "Bond with Kuliang: 2024 China-U.S. Youth Festival" is held in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Xinran)
American students perform at the evening gala of "Bond with Kuliang: 2024 China-U.S. Youth Festival" in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Xinran)
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
