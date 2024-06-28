We Are China

"Bond with Kuliang: 2024 China-U.S. Youth Festival" held in China's Fujian

Xinhua) 15:54, June 28, 2024

An evening gala of "Bond with Kuliang: 2024 China-U.S. Youth Festival" is held in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Xinran)

The "Bond with Kuliang: 2024 China-U.S. Youth Festival," opened on Monday, is co-organized by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the Fujian Provincial People's Government, and the All-China Youth Federation.

American students perform at the evening gala of "Bond with Kuliang: 2024 China-U.S. Youth Festival" in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Xinran)

